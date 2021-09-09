Cancel culture and tribalism have become a new religion — an online cult for devotees.

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, a Qanon believer, speaks to a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters outside of the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office where votes in the general election are being counted, in Phoenix. Angeli was also arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File) Associated Press file photo

One chestnut of the Christian faith holds that every person is born with a hole in his or her heart that God alone can fill. If we overlook God, we’ll still try unsuccessfully to fill this hole with all manner of other things, because it needs filling.

In my view, mainly this is where man-made, legalistic religion comes from. People won’t, or don’t know how to, open themselves to a kind and merciful God, so they create their own man-made, soul-killing replicas of God instead. While the people themselves may mean well, and although their hunger is real, the ends tend to be unfortunate.

I thought of that God-sized hole recently while listening to the archives of my favorite podcast, Bari Weiss’ “Honestly.”

In a June 14 interview with Weiss, author and former CIA analyst Martin Gurri implied (at least to my ears) that internet-driven political and social movements—think of QAnon, the Arab Spring and countless more—often resemble nothing so much as religious revivals.

Gurri is an expert on such movements who accurately predicted the rise of Donald Trump, Brexit, WallStreetBets, Black Lives Matter and France’s Yellow Vests.

He argued that, whatever their names or their leanings, all these internet-born movements are more alike than different. We err by assuming some are liberal and others conservative, he said. Those are outdated terms.

Instead, they’re all tribal in nature and driven mainly by a camaraderie born of outrage. They have no official leaders, few legislative programs to enact. When they do achieve a measure of victory, they have no concrete ideas about what to do next

“They don’t have coherent ideologies,” he said. “Mostly they’re against.”

Against those they perceive as elites, who they think have abused them. Against the established order, whatever they perceive that order to be.

They offer their members a place to express zeal and purpose. While they exist primarily online, they become de facto clans where adherents feel they can belong, as old community institutions such as churches and civic clubs break down.

As Gurri talked, I kept thinking about the religious parallels to what he described.

“They create this atmosphere of mutual meaning — markers of identity you have to obey or you get cast out,” he said. “There are certain words that are taboo and certain words that are mandatory, that you have in certain circumstances. It’s very ritual.”

I thought: unique symbols and words that include those who are in and exclude those outside? Bad religion. Check.

“What do they think they’re accomplishing? Well, they’re opposing evil. The system is evil,” Gurri said. “It is what I call sectarian. I mean, it’s a sense of banding together and doing something that feels like it’s important.”

The tribe’s world is binary, divided into the pure and the demonic. The Democrats are all pedophiles. The police are all murderers of minorities.

Stark light versus even starker evil? Bad religion. Check.

Conformity to the group’s norms is vital, Gurri went on. And each group has some form of initiation and hazing that requires new members to sacrifice a part of themselves in order to fit in. Only then can they truly be accepted and initiated.

Unquestioning conformity and obedience? Bad religion. Check.

Gurri said the tribe proclaims “that we are the virtuous.”

Self-righteousness? Bad religion. Check.

Internet tribes also make a show of calling out and punishing supposed sinners, no matter how loudly and abjectly they repent.

“The web has its own policemen that will come and bite you in the butt and maybe get you to lose your job if you don’t adhere to their opinions,” Gurri said.

In another episode of “Honestly,” Weiss said that, “exaggerated claims of harm and moral evil inspire these public shamings, and often the truth of a person’s character, their history, or even the events that inspired the shamings to begin with, those are tossed aside, along with the individual unlucky enough to be at the center of the dogpile.”

Shaming, shunning and discarding of sinners. Bad religion. Check.

I’m not in any way implying that the concerns voiced by these various groups are always bogus. But what struck me were the parallels between the way these tribal, online movements operate as a whole and the way bad religion operates.

Maybe my own take on this is too simplistic—I wouldn’t doubt that—but I kept thinking about all the religions we humans invent in our fruitless efforts to fill a hole only God himself can fill.

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.