Four dogs thrown over fence at Midlands animal shelter, cops say. Two of them died

By Teddy Kulmala

March 07, 2019 01:33 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Four dogs were thrown over the fence at a Sumter County animal shelter, and two of the animals have died, according to deputies.

The dogs were thrown over the fence at the Sumter SPCA around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. Surveillance images showed two individuals throwing them over the fence.

Two of the dogs have died, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Adrienne Sarvis said all four dogs were chihuahuas.

Details about the suspects were not available Thursday, and surveillance images have not yet been released. Sarvis said the sheriff’s office expects to have surveillance images of the suspects sometime Friday.

The people responsible will face at least four counts of ill treatment of animals when arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

