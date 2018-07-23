Colombia’s Egan Bernal is the Tour de France’s budding star

In this July 19, 2018, image Colombia’s Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, right, pulls Britain’s Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, up the Alpe d’Huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with start in Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs and Alpe d’Huez, France. Bernal, the youngest rider at the Tour de France, is showing all the signs of becoming cycling’s next big star. Already having scaled two major climbs, with crazed fans pressing close and rivals right behind, Colombia’s Egan Bernal gave that extra effort to keep pulling Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas up the zigzagging ascent of Alpe d’Huez. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Peter Dejong AP