The 2020 Olympics will open in 2 years, and the heat is on

FILE - In this July 22, 2018, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Olympic mascot “Miraitowa”, left, and Paralympic mascot “Someity”, right, pose with children for photographers during the mascot debut event in Tokyo. The countdown is on for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tuesday, July 24, marked two years to go until the opening ceremony will be held at the brand new National Stadium in central Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) Eugene Hoshiko AP