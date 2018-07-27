CAS upholds ex-FIFA Valcke’s 10-year ban from soccer

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014 file Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke speaks during a news conference for the 2014 World Cup in Florianopolis, Brazil. Jerome Valcke’s 10-year ban from football was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday July 27, 2018. The secretary general at FIFA for eight years during Sepp Blatter’s presidency was fired in 2016 and banned from all football-related activity for 10 years by the FIFA ethics committee. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) Andre Penner AP