Rams listen to fans, will wear classic uniforms in 5 games

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Los Angeles. The Rams have listened to their fans and increased their use of their classic blue-and-yellow jerseys this season. The Rams have announced they will wear their “throwback” jerseys in their final five home games at the Coliseum this season. The franchise has received intense calls for the return of the classic uniforms from their Los Angeles fan base since the team returned to California in 2016. Chief operating officer Kevin Demoff says the Rams talked to the NFL and got approval. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) Rick Scuteri AP