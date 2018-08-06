Ohtani’s elbow recovery is encouraging to Scioscia, Angels

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, practices throwing with a towel prior to a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani is making progress more quickly than expected in his quest to return to the mound for the Angels. He has incurred no setbacks while throwing regularly in the outfield in recent days, manager Mike Scioscia said Monday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill AP