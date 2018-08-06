Saints’ Onyemata no longer an international curiosity

This is a 2018 photo of David Onyemata of the New Orleans Saints NFL football team. Onyemata is no longer an intriguing international prospect with unknown potential. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen says the native Nigerian is going into his third NFL season as an established starter who is “certainly going to be a big part” of what the Saints hope to accomplish this season. The 6-foot-4 325-pound Onyemata never played American-style football until he attended college in Canada. (AP Photo) AP