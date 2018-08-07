PREMIER LEAGUE 2018-19: Cardiff, Fulham, Wolves make return

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday Sept. 24, 2017, USA Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London. Fulham has returned to the English Premier League for the 2018 - 19 season, with its intimate stadium located on the banks of the River Thames in London and its owner Shahid Khan, a larger-than-life American who recently placed an offer to buy Wembley Stadium. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE) Matt Dunham AP