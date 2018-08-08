Stanford’s Love heads list of preseason Heisman contenders

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Stanford running back Bryce Love (20) runs in front of Southern California safety Chris Hawkins (4) during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif. Love’s decision to return for his senior year instantly made him a preseason front-runner for some of college football’s top individual awards. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP