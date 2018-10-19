Winless Huskers are still sore about 2017 loss to Minnesota

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Nebraska’s Devine Ozigbo, left, is tackled by Northwestern’s Samdup Miller during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill. If Nebraska needs any extra incentive to pick up its elusive first win Saturday, players who were on the field against Minnesota last year need only remember what happened in that game. Jim Young, File AP Photo