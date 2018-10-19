Creed locks up ARCA title before finale at Kansas Speedway

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2016, file photo, Gordini driver Sheldon Creed, from the U.S., stands by his vehicle during a technical verification at the Argentina-Bolivia Dakar Rally in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Creed locked up the ARCA Series title on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, by rolling off pit lane for practice in the series. That alone gave the 21-year-old Creed enough points to secure the championship in his first full season in the lower-tier developmental series. Jorge Saenz, File AP Photo