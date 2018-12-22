Titans have safety Kenny Vaccaro available vs. Redskins

The Tennessee Titans have starting safety Kenny Vaccaro available against the Washington Redskins after he worked his way through the concussion protocol.
That leaves the Titans (8-6) without only a pair of defensive starters. Linebacker Brian Orakpo is missing his second straight game with an injured elbow and cornerback Logan Ryan is on injured reserve with a broken left leg.
The Titans also deactivated linebacker Sharif Finch (left shoulder), cornerback Kenneth Durden, guard Aaron Stinnie, tight end Cole Wick and defensive end Matt Dickerson.
Washington (7-7) is without tight end Vernon Davis, who was downgraded to out Friday with a concussion. The Redskins also deactivated tight end Jordan Reed, quarterback Colt McCoy, receiver Maurice Harris, running back Samaje Perine, offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom and tackle Ty Nsekhe.
