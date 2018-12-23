Predators’ Hartman fined $1K for spearing Bruins’ Wagner

Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $1,000 by the NHL for spearing Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner.
The incident occurred at 19:04 of the second period of Saturday's night game between the Predators and Bruins, which Boston won 5-2.
The league's department of player safety announced the fine Sunday. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.
