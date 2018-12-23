Steelers frustrated by latest costly, close loss

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) fumbles the ball as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins tackles him, causing a turnover in the final minute of the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Saints won 31-28, clinching the top seed for the NFC and home field advantage for the playoffs. Butch Dill AP Photo