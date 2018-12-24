Arsenal playmaker Mkhitaryan sidelined for at least 6 weeks

FILE - In this Sunday, April 29, 2018 file photo, Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan runs with the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. Arsenal will be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan for at least six weeks because of an injury to his right foot, the London club said on Monday, Dec. 24. The Armenia playmaker fractured a metatarsal in Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup quarter-final defeat by neighbor Tottenham and was replaced at half-time. Rui Vieira, file AP Photo