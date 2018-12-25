TCU wins Diamond Head Classic, 83-69 over Indiana State

Alex Robinson had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists and TCU withstood a late rally to beat Indiana State 83-69 on Tuesday night in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic.
TCU led 40-30 at halftime behind a balanced scoring attack as nine of the 10 Frogs who played scored. TCU had its first double-digit lead with 3:23 left in the first half and Indiana State wasn't able to get closer than eight points the rest of the game.
TCU was ahead by 22 points with 9:38 remaining but didn't make another field goal for nearly six minutes as Indiana State went on an 11-0 run to pull to 71-60. But Robinson scored six points during an 8-0 run to seal it.
JD Miller had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for TCU (11-1), which won its eighth straight. The Frogs will stay in Hawaii to face Hawaii Pacific on Friday.
Jordan Barnes, averaging 21.5 points per game, had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Indiana State (8-4). Tyreke Key also scored 14 points. The Sycamores were just 8 of 16 at the free-throw line.
