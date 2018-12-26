Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray ill, misses media session

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award in New York. The latest statistical surge has been led by the quarterbacks who will play in the Orange Bowl semifinal on Jan. 29, when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Oklahoma. Both Heisman Trophy winner Murray (205.72) of Oklahoma and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (202.30) are on pace to break the record for passer efficiency rating set by former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (198.92) last season. Craig Ruttle, File AP Photo