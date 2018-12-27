Saints’ Rankins has spun, shimmied way to a breakout season

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018 file photo New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. Rankins could sit out this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 and still finish with the best single-season statistics of his career. He has been arguably New Orleans' most improved player, and his emergence has helped the Saints capture the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Mark LoMoglio, file AP Photo