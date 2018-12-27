Chargers, Broncos reverse roles in season finale

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during an NFL football game in Denver. Rivers feels Von Miller's pain. Three years ago, it was Rivers leading the Chargers into the finale of a failed season, playing for pride and facing a talent-laden Broncos team that was jockeying for playoff position. Joe Mahoney, File AP Photo