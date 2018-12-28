Hofstra routs Delaware in Colonial opener, 91-46

Justin Wright-Foreman hit five of the six 3-pointers he attempted to post 29 points and Hofstra held Delaware to just 18 first-half points as the Pride routed the Blue Hens, 91-46 in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both schools Friday night.
Hofstra now has won eight straight games and 11 straight at home. The overall win streak equals an eight-game ride the Pride had in 2015-16.
Jacob Cushing hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the first half to get Delaware (8-6) to 18 first-half points as the Pride took a 30-point lead at intermission.
Wright-Foreman was 10 of 14 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the line. Eli Pemberton added 17 points and Tareq Coburn added 12. Jacquil Taylor grabbed 12 rebounds.
Delaware's leading scorer and rebounder coming into the contest, Eric Carter, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, was held to seven points and eight boards.
