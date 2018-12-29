Yetna helps South Flordia hold off Fairleigh Dickinson

Alexis Yetna finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and South Florida held off Fairleigh Dickinson 60-54 on Saturday.
Yetna hit 6 of 9 shots, snagged seven of his boards off the offensive glass, and added two blocked shots and two assists for the Bulls (10-2). Justin Brown hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 with six rebounds as USF won the battle of the boards 47-24. David Collins pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Knights (5-7) trailed 33-23 at halftime after sinking just 9 of 33 shots (27 percent). But FDU shot 54 percent after intermission, while holding the Bulls to 26 percent shooting, and used Kaleb Bishop's 3-pointer and two free throws and a basket by Darnell Edge to take a 46-43 lead with 8:40 left to play. Yetna's layup put the Bulls up 50-48 with 6:57 remaining and USF scored its final 10 points at the free-throw line to preserve the victory.
Edge and Bishop topped Fairleigh Dickinson with 13 points apiece. Bishop added eight rebounds.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
USF sank 17 of 30 free throws, while the Knights hit 4 of 5.
Comments