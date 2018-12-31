New Miami coach Manny Diaz says ‘it’s been wild’ few days

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2016, file photo, Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, left, gives instructions to players during drills at the NCAA college football team's practice in Coral Gables, Fla. Diaz has agreed to a 5-year deal as Miami's football coach, to replace Mark Richt, who retired Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Diaz was leaving Miami to become coach at Temple. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo