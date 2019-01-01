Maccagnan sticking around, so it’s on GM to turn Jets around

New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan speaks to reporters in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. After firing Todd Bowles on Sunday night, the New York Jets are focused on bringing in someone who will be able to lead a franchise that has missed the playoffs for eight straight seasons but has a promising young quarterback in Sam Darnold and expects to be busy in free agency this offseason. Seth Wenig AP Photo