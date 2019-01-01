Sports

Nishikori, Dimitrov set to meet in Brisbane quarterfinals

The Associated Press

January 01, 2019 11:44 PM

Kei Nishikori of Japan plays a shot during his match against Denis Kudla of the United States at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
Kei Nishikori of Japan plays a shot during his match against Denis Kudla of the United States at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
Kei Nishikori of Japan plays a shot during his match against Denis Kudla of the United States at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Tertius Pickard AP Photo
BRISBANE, Australia

Kei Nishikori and Grigor Dimitrov had straight-sets wins Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals at the Brisbane International, where they'll meet in a rematch of the 2017 final.

Second-seeded Nishikori broke at love in the 11th game to seize momentum in a 7-5, 6-2 win over Denis Kudla in the second round, his season-opening match after earning a first-round bye in Brisbane.

Sixth-seeded Dimitrov, who beat Nishikori in the 2017 final here, had to withstand a late comeback from local favorite John Millman before winning 6-3, 6-4. He had three points for a 5-1 lead in the second set but was broken as Millman went on a roll before fading late.

"I was two breaks up and then all a sudden it was 4-all and he was up 40-15," Dimitrov said, explaining the lapse he had before regaining control at the Pat Rafter Arena. "It was a great match. I feel positive from it. My movement went really well."

Third-seeded Kyle Edmund had an upset 7-6 (6), 6-4 loss to Japanese qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama in the second round.

Anastasija Sevastova set up a women's quarterfinal match against U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka when she beat Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-0.

