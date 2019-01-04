Former NFL Pro Bowl Players try curling with Olympic goal

In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, former Minnesota Vikings football player Jared Allen practices with his curling team for a competition in Blaine, Minn. Allen retired from the NFL in 2015 and wasn't ready to give up on the competition he'd come to enjoy as a five-time All-Pro in a 12-year career. His solution: Make it to the 2022 Olympics _ in curling. Less than a year later, he and three other former NFL players who have never curled before will attempt to qualify for the U.S. championships against curlers who have been throwing stones for most of their lives. Jim Mone AP Photo