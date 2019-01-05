Texans, Colts meet in playoffs after turning around seasons

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is sacked by Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Indianapolis. Some juicy rematches highlight wild-card weekend, in which, well, just about any of the eight teams advancing wouldn't be a surprise. Seattle beat Dallas early this season, and Baltimore handled the Los Angeles Chargers late. The Colts and Texans split two games. Only the Eagles and Bears didn't face off. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo