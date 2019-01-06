Grizzlies GM: Parsons chose option to continue rehab in LA

File-This Dec. 10, 2018, file photo shows Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, that Parsons has chosen to continue rehabilitation in Los Angeles out of the options Memphis gave the 30-year-old forward. Wallace issued a statement Sunday night after ESPN.com reported that the Grizzlies and Parsons had agreed to a split. David Zalubowski AP Photo