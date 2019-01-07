Saints stressing Eagles’ transformation since previous game

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is sacked by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker A.J. Klein (53) and outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. Klein says the Eagles hardly resemble the team that lost 48-7 to New Orleans in mid-November. Klein says the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have shown their ability to win in the postseason. Bill Feig, File AP Photo