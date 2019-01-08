Sports

Stephens recovers from early trouble to advance in Sydney

The Associated Press

January 08, 2019 02:14 AM

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. tilts her head back after missing a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. tilts her head back after missing a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Rick Rycroft AP Photo
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. tilts her head back after missing a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Rick Rycroft AP Photo
SYDNEY

Sloane Stephens dropped three service games in the first set and was only two points from defeat before finding a way to hold off Ekaterina Alexandrova 0-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) at the Sydney International on Tuesday for her first win of the season.

Alexandrova had a chance to serve for the match at 5-3 in the second set and led 4-2 in the third but fourth-seeded Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, rallied to survive the round.

"I was, like, 'It's not going to get any worse than this ... I might as well just play,'" Stephens said of her first set. "Obviously she was playing well.

"I know at some point that I'd be able to win a game, I would hope, so just try and do that."

Stephens will next play Yulia Putintseva.

Ash Barty ousted 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 to advance to a second-round meeting with No. 1-ranked Simona Halep.

In other women's matches Aliaksandra Sasnovich ousted No. 8-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4, 2015 Sydney champion Petra Kvitova had a 6-1, 7-5 win over Aryna Sabalenka, Hsieh Su-wi beat Danielle Collins 7-6 (4), 6-3 and Priscilla Hon defeated Tatjana Maria 6-3, 7-6 (4).

In the men's draw, eighth-seeded Andreas Seppi advanced 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 over Jeremy Chardy, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez beat Denis Kudla 7-5, 6-4, and Andrey Rublev ousted No. 6-seeded Lucas Pouille 6-2, 6-3.

  Comments  