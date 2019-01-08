Cowboys eyeing pay window with draft gambles Gregory, Smith

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Randy Gregory (94) and Jaylon Smith (54) pursue as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) prepares to throw a pass during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. Both Cowboys were considered second-round gambles for vastly different reasons--Gregory because of a battle with substance abuse that eventually led to three suspensions, Smith because of a devastating left knee injury in his final college game. With the Cowboys headed to a divisional playoff at the Los Angeles Rams on a team with a defense-first mentality, Gregory and Smith are looking more like second-round payoffs all the time. Michael Ainsworth, File AP Photo