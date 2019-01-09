Down by 17, Xavier rallies for 81-75 win over Georgetown

Zach Hankins scored a season-high 23 points, and Tyrique Jones had a double-double Wednesday night as Xavier rallied from a 17-point deficit to an 81-75 victory over short-handed Georgetown.
The Musketeers (10-7, 2-2 Big East) have won six in a row and nine of 10 against the Hoyas (11-5, 1-2), who were missing two starters.
With the Musketeers trailing by 17 late in the first half, Hankins had a fast-break dunk and a reverse layup late that sparked a 17-point run. Jones' 3-point play completed the run and tied it at 39-39. Jones finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Paul Scruggs made a pair of free throws and a layup as Xavier pulled ahead by seven points and didn't trail again. Scruggs finished with 10 points.
Xavier point guard Quentin Goodin sat out with an injured right ankle, hurt during a 70-52 loss at No. 16 Marquette on Sunday. Goodin missed two games earlier this season with a shoulder injury.
Jessie Govan scored 27 points for the Hoyas, who were coming off a 97-94 loss to St. John's in overtime.
Govan and Greg Malinowski each hit a pair of 3s, and the Hoyas made their first six shots from beyond the arc while pulling ahead 39-22. The Hoyas then went cold, missing 18 of their next 21 shots from beyond the arc.
BIG PICTURE
Georgetown: The Hoyas' two injured starters are getting closer to returning, but weren't ready on Wednesday. Freshman guard Mac McClung missed the fourth straight game with an injured left ankle. Forward Trey Mourning missed his fifth straight with a concussion. Freshman Josh LeBlanc started in Mourning's spot for the fifth straight game and had four points.
Xavier: The Musketeers pulled off their best win without Goodin, who missed a game for the third time this season. He severely injured his left shoulder in the preseason and missed the opener. He missed a later game because of illness.
UP NEXT
Georgetown hosts Providence on Saturday.
Xavier hosts Butler on Sunday.
