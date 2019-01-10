Grande, Buckeye women close strong, top No. 25 Indiana 55-50

Carmen Grande scored 19 points, including four free throws in the last 20 seconds, and Ohio State outscored No. 25 Indiana 25-14 in the fourth quarter to pull off a 55-50 upset on Thursday night.
The Buckeyes (5-8, 1-3 Big Ten) took a 51-45 lead when Janai Crooms completed a 3-point play with 1:26 to play to cap a 7-0 run. The Hoosiers (14-2, 3-1) responded with five straight, closing within 51-50 on Brenna Wise's 3-point play with 33.5 seconds left.
Grande then hit two free throws at 20.5 remaining and after Indiana missed 3-pointer, Grande rebounded and clinched it with two free throws at 6.4 to go.
Ohio State snapped a five-game losing streak and Indiana's four-game winning streak with its 13th straight win in the series. The Hoosiers had entered the Top 25 for just the fifth time in school history on Monday.
A 12-0 run in the first period gave Indiana the biggest lead of the game at 14-2. Jensen Caretti scored the final basket of the third quarter to start a 10-0 run that gave Ohio State its first lead of the game, 38-36 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Both teams struggled to find their shot, combining to go 3 of 26 on 3-pointers with 34 turnovers.
Jaelynn Penn led Indiana with 12 points.
