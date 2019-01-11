Sports

No. 2 Michigan beats Illinois 79-69 to improve to 16-0

The Associated Press

January 11, 2019 12:00 AM

Rick Danzl AP Photo
Rick Danzl AP Photo
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

Zavier Simpson scored 16 points, Ignas Brazdeikis had 15 and No. 2 Michigan beat Illinois 79-69 on Thursday night to improve to 16-0.

Michigan (4-0 Big Ten) and Virginia are the only unbeaten teams in the country. The Wolverines jumped to a 7-0 lead and easily held off the overmatched Illinois (4-12, 0-5).

Charles Matthews added 14 points for the Wolverines, and Jon Teske had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois. Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 15, and Trent Frazier had 13.

  Comments  