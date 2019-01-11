Former Vikings assistant coach John Michels dies at 87

John Michels, a College Football Hall of Famer whose 27 seasons as a Minnesota Vikings assistant coach included all four of their Super Bowl appearances, has died. He was 87.
Michels' daughter, Sarah Michels-Dunkel, said Friday her father died Thursday in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Michels worked on the Vikings' coaching staff from 1967-93, making him the longest-tenured assistant coach in franchise history. He was the offensive line coach that entire stretch aside from one season a running backs coach.
He played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1953 and 1956 before joining the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Michels played guard on Tennessee's 1951 national championship team and earned consensus All-America honors in 1952.
He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
