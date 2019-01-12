Davis’ shot lifts UT Arlington over Coastal Carolina

Radshad Davis sank a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left and UT Arlington rallied to beat Coastal Carolina 61-58 on Saturday.
Davis made a layup with 1:49 left in the game to pull the Mavericks (6-11, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) even at 56. Zac Cuthbertson sank two free throws to give Coastal Carolina a 58-56 lead on the ensuing possession. Devante Jones had a chance to make it a two-possession lead for the Chanticleers (7-9, 1-3), but he missed both free throws. Brian Warren sank two free throws for UTA with 51 seconds left to tie the game and a Coastal Carolina miss set the stage for Davis' game-winner.
Edric Dennis made four 3-pointer and topped the Mavericks with 19 points, while Tiandre Jackson-Young scored 16 on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Davis finished with 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Cuthbertson paced Coastal Carolina with 17 points.
There were 18 ties and 13 lead changes in the game.
