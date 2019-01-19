Slocum nets 24 points, No. 10 Beavers beat Arizona 86-64

Destiny Slocum had four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as No. 10 Oregon State defeated Arizona 86-64 on Friday night.
Mikayla Pivec added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Taya Corosdale tied a career-high with 14 points and added nine rebounds for the Beavers (15-2, 5-0 Pac-12), who won their seventh in a row.
Aari McDonald had 20 points and Cate Reese scored 18 points for the Wildcats (13-4, 3-3), who lost to a top-10 opponent for the second game in a row.
Oregon State shot 53.7 percent, including 11 for 23 on 3-pointers, compared to 46 percent from the field and 2 for 11 from long range for Arizona.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Beavers outrebounded the Wildcats 38-23.
McDonald made a 3-pointer just before the first quarter buzzer and the Wildcats trailed 19-18.
Oregon State went on a 13-2 run to close out the second quarter, with Pivec and Maddie Washington scoring all the squad's points, for a 37-28 lead at the break.
The Beavers took control of the game with a 10-2 surge to open the third quarter, and led 47-30 after a layup by Slocum at the 6:22 mark.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona: McDonald, who sat out last season after transferring from Washington, came into the game averaging 25.6 points, tops in the Pac-12 and third in the nation. . The Wildcats haven't been ranked since the 2004-05 season, but received poll votes this week.
Oregon State: The Beavers have won their last 10 games against Arizona. . Oregon State leads the nation in 3-point shooting percentage at 49.6 percent.
UP NEXT
Arizona: At No. 5 Oregon on Sunday.
Oregon State: Hosts No. 19 Arizona State on Sunday.
Comments