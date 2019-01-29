Lipscomb beats Liberty to stand alone atop Atlantic Sun

Garrison Mathews nailed five from long range to total 22 points and Lipscomb beat Liberty 79-59 on Tuesday night as the Flames missed 18 shots beyond the arc.
Lipscomb sprinted to a commanding lead in a matchup of unbeaten teams in Atlantic Sun action. Lipscomb (17-4, 8-0) took the lead in the early minutes after Eli Pepper drained a trey and pushed its advantage to 42-24 at the break.
Liberty (18-5, 7-1), which entered averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, missed its first 11 and finished 4 of 22. Lipscomb nailed 9 of 18 from deep. The Bisons shot 55 percent (31-56) from the floor while limiting Liberty to 22-of-59 shooting (37 percent).
Rob Marberry added 14 points while dishing out five assists and Pepper totaled 11 points with eight rebounds.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Caleb Homesley had 12 points with Lovell Cabbil Jr. adding 11 for Liberty.
Comments