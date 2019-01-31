Knicks deal Porzingis to Dallas, say he requested a trade

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, of Latvia, reacts after fouling out during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday,, in Denver. The Knicks agree to trade injured star Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo