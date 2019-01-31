Old Dominion cruises past North Texas 72-61

Justice Kithcart had 13 points as Old Dominion topped North Texas 72-61 on Thursday night.
B.J. Stith had 12 points for Old Dominion (17-6, 7-3 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kalu Ezikpe added 12 points and Xavier Green had 11.
Michael Miller had 17 points for the Mean Green (18-4, 6-3). Ryan Woolridge added 17 points and seven assists. Umoja Gibson had 14 points.
The Monarchs never trailed and led 36-28 at the break. North Texas pulled to 45-40, but Ahmad Caver hit a 3-pointer to spark a 19-10 surge and the Monarchs had a 14-point lead with about six minutes left. Caver finished six points and nine assists.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Old Dominion matches up against Rice at home on Saturday. North Texas takes on Charlotte on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments