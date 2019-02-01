Rams’ Shields fights back from concussions to 2nd Super Bowl

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Sam Shields, left, breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs during the first half of an NFL football game in Los Angeles. Shields is one of just four Rams who has played in the Super Bowl before. He finds the privilege even sweeter the second time around. In that big game against Pittsburgh eight years ago, Shields won a ring as an undrafted rookie defensive back making plays for Green Bay. He eventually became a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Packers before a fairly innocuous tackle in the 2016 season opener changed his life. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo