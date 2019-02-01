2019 Bluegrass Sports Awards

The Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Sydney McLaughlin, who received the Jim Host Youth Sports Award, with Tony Neely at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Sydney McLaughlin received the Jim Host Youth Sports Award at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
The Committee of 101 was presented the Bobby Flynn volunteer of the year award at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Peter Baniak, Editor and General Manager of the Herald-Leader, presented the Sports Figure of the Year Award to Marc Hill who accepted on behalf of Josh Allen at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Marc Hill accepted on behalf of Josh Allen at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Verne Lundquist received the Tom Hammond Sports Media Award at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Verne Lundquist received the Tom Hammond Sports Media Award at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Sydney McLaughlin received the Jim Host Youth Sports Award presented by Tom Hammond at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Elliott Walden President of WinStar farm accepted the Jim Host Sports Business Award at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Sydney McLaughlin received the Jim Host Youth Sports Award at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Tom Leach at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Elliott Walden accepted the Jim Host Sports Business Award on behalf of WinStar Farm presented by Tom Hammond at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Tom Leach, right, was presented the Tom Hammond Kentucky Sports Media Award by Tom Hammond at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Elliott Walden accepted the Jim Host Sports Business Award on behalf of WinStar Farm presented by Tom Hammond at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Elliott Walden President of WinStar farm accepted the Jim Host Sports Business Award at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
The Committee of 101 at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Elliott Walden accepted the Jim Host Sports Business Award on behalf of WinStar Farm presented by Tom Hammond at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Saint Joseph Hospital check presentation at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
The Committee of 101 at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Charlie Higginbotham accepted on behalf of The Committee of 101 was presented the Bobby Flynn volunteer of the year award at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Brian Miller at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Doug Flynn presented the Bobby Flynn award named for his father at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan