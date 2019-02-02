Reserve Djogo’s 21 points lead ND past BC 79-73

Seldom-used reserve Nikola Djogo scored a career-high 21 points in his first start of the season to spark Notre Dame to a 79-73 victory over Boston College Saturday, the Fighting Irish's 13th straight over the Eagles.
T.J. Gibbs added 19 points, Prentiss Hubb had 16 and John Mooney 15 for Notre Dame (12-10, 2-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Irish halted a five-game losing streak and improved to 12-0 against BC since they started facing them in league play.
Ky Bowman led the Eagles (11-9, 2-6) with 25 points and Jared Hamilton scored a season-high 17.
Notre Dame saw its lead sliced to 69-68 on Hamilton's 3-pointer from the left corner before Gibbs had a driving basket on the other end, and, after a turnover by BC, Djogo blew by his defender for a layup, making it 73-68 with 1:29 to go.
The Eagles kept their deficit within two possessions until Bowman's foul-line jumper pushed them ahead 52-50 midway into the second half, their first lead since the game's opening minute.
After that, the teams were tied twice before the Irish moved back in front, making it 64-59 on Gibbs' layup with just over six minutes to play.
In the first half, Notre Dame hit some timely 3-pointers, going 7 for 12 from beyond the arc and led 36-31 at intermission. In contrast, BC missed 11 of its 15 attempted 3s.
The Irish had opened a 31-21 lead on Hubb's 3 from the right wing en route to their edge at the break.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: Looks like the Irish may have found an additional offensive player to help in what's started out as a tough season. Djogo entered averaging just 1.9 points per game and was playing only 8½ minutes per contest.
Boston College: The Eagles will likely remain buried near the bottom of the conference standings with two tough games — at Duke and Syracuse this week. . Freshman Wynston Tabbs, the team's second-leading scorer, was sidelined with a left knee injury, his fourth game in five. He had crutches on the bench.
NICE STAT LINES
Despite both schools being near the bottom of the ACC standings, there were some nice individual seasons going on.
Mooney entered as the only player in the country averaging double figures in points (14.4), rebounds (10.8) and shooting over 40 percent on 3-point attempts (44.7).
Bowman came in as the only player averaging at least 20.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: At Miami on Wednesday.
Boston College: At No. 2 Duke on Tuesday.
