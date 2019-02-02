Weatherspoon, No. 22 Mississippi St get past Ole Miss 81-75

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 27 points, freshman Reggie Perry added a career-high 21 and No. 22 Mississippi State earned an 81-75 road win over rival Mississippi on Saturday.
Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4 SEC) has won four of its last six games. The Bulldogs got some payback after they lost to Ole Miss 81-77 at home last month.
Ole Miss (14-7, 4-4) led for a big portion of the second half before Mississippi State used a 9-0 run to take a 66-60 lead with eight minutes left. The Rebels pulled even at 73 on Breein Tyree's 3-pointer, but never could regain the lead.
Perry hit a 3-pointer that made it 76-73. The 6-foot-10, 245-pounder had 11 rebounds and put a career best point total for a second straight game, pouring in crucial baskets against Ole Miss just a few days after scoring 18 points against Alabama. Perry started in place of senior Aric Holman after his big game earlier this week.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Tyree led Ole Miss with 25 points.
Ole Miss scored 13 straight points midway through the first half in taking a 43-39 lead at the break.
Devontae Shuler had 14 points at halftime for the Rebels, making all three of his 3-point attempts.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi State: It's an important win for the Bulldogs, who are climbing back into the top half of the Southeastern Conference. Perry's improvement has been crucial. So has Weatherspoon's consistency — the senior has scored in double figures in 19 of 21 games this season.
Ole Miss: That's another tough loss for the Rebels, who also fell to Florida in overtime earlier this week. Tyree had a great game, but everyone else on the roster was inconsistent. Ole Miss was pushed around in the post. Mississippi State had a 40-28 rebounding advantage.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State hosts LSU on Wednesday.
Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments