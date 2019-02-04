Colgate sweeps Lehigh for 1st time since 2014-15 season

Rapolas Ivanauskas scored a career-high 33 points with 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Colgate past Lehigh 84-62 on Monday night.
Colgate (14-10, 6-5 Patriot League) swept the season series with Lehigh for the first time since 2014-15. Lehigh (15-7, 8-3) entered tied with Bucknell for first place in the league after winning four straight games.
Colgate scored a season-high 50 points in the first half, led by Ivanauskas' 18 points, for a 25-point lead and coasted in the second half.
Will Rayman added 10 points for Colgate, which avoided losing back-to-back league games for the first time this season. The Raiders had 26 assists on 30 field goals, shooting 47 percent from the field.
Lance Tejada scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Jeameril Wilson added 11 points for Lehigh. Jordan Cohen was named the Patriot League player of the week earlier Monday after scoring 51 points on 20-of-28 shooting over a pair of games last week. He finished with eight points on just six shot attempts against Colgate.
