Pepe’s rise: From fighting relegation to Ligue 1’s new star

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 file photo, Lille's Nicolas Pepe, center, controls the ball during the French League One soccer match against Nantes at the Lille Metropole stadium, in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. Lille forward Nicolas Pepe is the French league’s new sensation, and he knows his status has changed because of the way defenders react to him. Michel Spingler, FILE AP Photo