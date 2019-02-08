Smith carries Louisiana-Monroe past Georgia Southern 88-79

Daishon Smith had 38 points as Louisiana-Monroe beat Georgia Southern 88-79 on Friday night.
Smith hit 13 of 15 foul shots.
Travis Munnings had 17 points for Louisiana-Monroe (13-10, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Ertel added 15 points. JD Williams had 10 points for the home team.
Tookie Brown had 28 points for the Eagles (14-10, 6-5). Quan Jackson added 20 points. Simeon Carter had 10 points.
The Warhawks evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Georgia Southern defeated Louisiana-Monroe 79-78 on Jan. 10. Louisiana-Monroe matches up against Louisiana-Lafayette on the road next Saturday. Georgia Southern faces South Alabama at home on Wednesday.
