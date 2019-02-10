10-man Sevilla scores 2 late goals to draw with Eibar

Ten-man Sevilla scored twice in the final minutes to salvage a 2-2 draw with Eibar in the Spanish league on Sunday.
The visitors appeared to be completely in charge after Fabian Orellana and Charles scored goals and Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega earned a second booking for a foul in the 84th minute.
But forward Wissam Ben Yedder sparked the comeback with a goal in the 88th. Midfielder Pablo Sarabia then touched Quincy Promes' cross just enough to steer it past goalkeeper Asier Riesgo in stoppage time.
The draw left Sevilla in fourth place — the final Champions League berth— two points above Getafe.
Athletic Bilbao hosted league leader Barcelona in Sunday's late game.
LEGANES HAT TRICK
Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the first La Liga hat trick for Leganes, leading it to a 3-0 win at home over Real Betis.
En-Nesyri struck first for midtable Leganes when he was left all alone after a corner in the 22nd. He tapped in a second goal in the 36th and reached his hat trick on a counterattack in the 66th.
En-Nesyri has scored seven goals in his last five games.
Leganes, a small club from Madrid, is playing its third season in the top flight.
Sixth-placed Betis finished with 10 men after Javi Garcia was shown a late direct red card for a hard foul.
VALENCIA DRAWS
Valencia drew for a 13th time in 23 rounds after being held 0-0 by Real Sociedad.
Sociedad midfielder Asier Illarramendi had to be carried off on a stretcher due to an injury in stoppage time.
