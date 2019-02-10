Boise State freshman guard charged with misdemeanors

A Boise State freshman guard has been arrested and charged with two misdemeanors.
Ada County Sherriff's online arrest records show Jaycson Bereal was booked early Sunday and charged with battery and a loitering charge involving a minor loitering at premises that sell alcohol.
His father Jaycson Bereal Sr. tells the Idaho Press details are unclear but it's a misunderstanding they hope gets worked out soon.
The 19-year-old Bereal is redshirting this season. He hasn't attended the past few games to focus on schoolwork.
A Boise State official says a statement is expected later Sunday.
The 6-foot-6 guard was a highly-touted prospect out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
