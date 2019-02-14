Adger scores 15 to carry FAU over North Texas 57-47

Anthony Adger had 15 points as Florida Atlantic defeated North Texas 57-47 on Thursday night.
Karlis Silins had 14 points for Florida Atlantic (15-11, 6-7 Conference USA). Xavian Stapleton added 12 points.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half. After leading 25-23 entering the locker room at halftime, Florida Atlantic kept it up in the second half to earn the 10-point victory. The Mean Green's 24 second-half points were a season low for the team.
Michael Miller had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Mean Green (20-6, 8-5). Roosevelt Smart added six rebounds.
Florida Atlantic finishes out the regular season against Rice at home on Saturday. North Texas finishes out the regular season against Florida International on the road on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
